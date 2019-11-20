ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Polk County, Mo. authorities search for missing man

The Polk County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man from Bolivar.

Herman A. Holman, 78, disappeared from 3361 S. Springfield Avenue in Bolivar around noon Wednesday. Holman suffers from dementia.

He drives a red Ford F150 truck with a Missouri license plate 2CW140. His direction of travel is unknown. Holman dropped off his wife at an appointment, but left his phone.

If you see him, call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff's Department at (417) 777-3911.