ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Polk County authorities search for man reported missing

The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult out of Bolivar, Mo.

Roy Albin disappeared from 2200 E. Aldrich around 7 a.m. Friday. Investigators say he was last wearing a camouflage ball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. Albin suffers from a heart condition. He requires medication he does not have with him.

He left on foot.

If you see Albin dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (417) 777-3911.