EPA updates Verona, Mo. residents on well water testing for dangerous chemical

Federal government officials held a second public meeting in Verona, Mo. Monday night to update residents about well water testing to look for a possibly dangerous chemical.

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said they will focus their efforts on private water wells within a two-mile radius of the Syntex site, which once produced agent orange.

The manufacturing plant is still operating, but now as BCP. Officials from that company were at the meeting Monday.

At the first public meeting in August, the EPA told residents it found two chemicals at the site. One of those chemicals, dioxin, was contained, but the agency was not certain about the status other chemical, dioxane.

The EPA will test the private water wells for dioxane, which is known to cause cancer.

Officials said the EPA has been monitoring the manufacturing site for years, but wants to make sure there is no risk for residents.

In October, EPA spokesperson Ben Washburn told KY3 News the dioxane could only cause health concerns if someone was drinking it in contaminated water.

Amanda Clark lives within the two-mile testing radius. She said between her and her husband, their kids and her parents, there are seven people living in their house.

"We're all home for every meal," she said.

At the meeting, Clark asked EPA Scientist and head of the Verona, Mo. project, Brian Zurbuchen, if she and other residents should be drinking bottled water instead of water from their well.

Zurbuchen said he understood her concern, but if he were a resident, he would not feel it necessary to drink bottled water.

Clark said she is not only concerned her family, but the livestock they raise as well.

"Those animals go into the food chain," she said.

At the meeting Monday, residents asked questions. Many said they felt frustrated, and like they weren't being given complete answers.

Clark said she believes there are pieces being left out.

"We need to come together as a community and make sure we're asking the right questions and make sure things are done in a timely manner versus on some schedule of corporate America that we are just tiny Verona and we don't matter," Clark said. "We do matter and if it was your hometown it would matter to you."

EPA officials said it is just as important to find the source of the dioxane as it is to find out how much is in people's wells. They said Syxtex is doing groundwater sampling to find the source, while the EPA is doing private well testing to find the chemical levels.

The EPA said it plans to start its testing in late December or early January. Officials said it should take six weeks to get results back.

Residents who live outside the two-mile radius can still get their private wells tested if they so choose. They'll just have to do so at their own expense. EPA officials said they can use the Contract Laboratory Program to get instructions, cost and other information.

Click HERE for information about the CLP.

The EPA officials said they might expand the two-mile radius in the future if they feel it's necessary.