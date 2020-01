A downtown restaurant is damaged Wednesday after an early morning chase and crash on the intersection of Jefferson and Walnut Street.

A black SUV crashed into the side of the Aviary Cafe after being chased by police. The car was wedged in between another car and the building.

The SUV was totaled and one of the windows at the restaurant has damage as well.

We are still waiting to find out if the restaurant will be closed today.

This story is still developing…