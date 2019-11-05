Early voting for community center taxes kicks off in Harrison, Ark.

The idea of building a community center for all, with a pool, basketball courts, and meeting rooms, sounded good to some early voters Tuesday.

"I really need a place I could get some exercise, whether I want to or not," said Abe Akel, a voter in Harrison.

Hundreds of people exercised their right to vote on the matter. It's such a big issue, some people who live in Boone County came to vote, not knowing the decision is only for city residents to make.

A three-quarter cent sales tax would pay for construction. That would go away once the bonds are paid off.

"We have a great revenue stream, and we can pay for this in 12-14 years," said Mayor Jerry Jackson.

The other is a permanent quarter-cent sales tax to maintain it.

"I think we have gotten information out to the public over this last six months," Jackson said. "And the more information we get, the better they understand it."

Some voters said those public meetings convinced them.

"Not just try to pass something without letting them know what it's going to be about," Akel said.

But the main concern for others appears to be the price tag. Some voters felt they simply can't afford the tax or to use the complex if it gets built.

But the mayor wants to remind people this tax is not like a state or federal tax.

"One hundred percent of this tax stays here and benefits the community," Jackson said.

The $40 million would also go toward creating more trails and upgrading the ball fields in the city.

Early voting is from Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Boone County Election Center.

Tuesday, November 12, is the day of the special election. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Woodland Heights Baptist Church and the Boone County Election Center.

Only people who are Harrison city residents can vote.

