Earth Day turns 50 amid coronavirus pandemic

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

People around the globe observed Earth Day 2020 on Wednesday, April 22. (Source: NASA/James Drake/CNN)

The annual observance started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

It’s widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. It’s marked by more than 1 billion people every year in more than 190 countries.

It will look a little different this year with the COVID-19 crisis. That’s why Earth Day 2020 is going digital.

You can go to https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2020/ to find out how you can participate.

