Economic Recovery Task Force formed in Harrison, Ark., to help local businesses open up

Heading into the sixth week of closed dining rooms and hair salons, businesses in Harrison finally have something to look forward to.

"We are very excited to see maybe this economy begin to reopen, even if it's in small phases and stages and fits and starts," said Joe Willis, the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered certain businesses and restaurants to close or change the way they operate in late March. But this week, Harrison's Chamber of Commerce expects Hutchinson to announce plans to scale those orders back, which leads to a lot of questions.

"How do businesses proactively take care and provide risk mitigation? Do all employees wear masks? Do they wear gloves? When are public areas disinfected," said Bob Largent, the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president.

That's why the chamber created the Economic Recovery Task Force. It's made up of 44 members from all different kinds of industries.

"Just a source for the groups to come together to collaborate best practices and be able to ask questions," said Melissa Collins, the chair of the Chamber and owner of Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge.

"It's a collaborative effort of the state, and local, and county level, along with the Chamber and this Task Force," Willis said. He is also the chair of the Task Force.

Largent said the group is also working with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center along with North Arkansas College.

The Task Force knows it will need to guide customers just as much as its business members, based on what Hutchinson announces.

"And that way the community who might be a little nervous about going in a business for the first time, can actually have an expectation of what to expect to go in," Collins said.

Regardless of how many customers initially return, the Chamber knows it's an important first step toward recovery. About 1,000 people in Boone County lost their jobs after the orders were made.

"It's important that we get them back as soon as we can, so the economy can begin to flow," Largent said.

If you are in business in the Boone County area and have questions or concerns, or want to be part of the Task Force, you can contact the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce at (870) 741-2659 or go to www.harrison-chamber.com/