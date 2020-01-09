Edd Byrnes, who played “Kookie” in “77 Sunset Strip,” dies

Edd Byrnes, who played Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and appeared in the 1978 movie “Grease,” has died at 87.

His son, Logan Byrnes, says Byrnes died Wednesday in Santa Monica, California. Born to a poor New York City family,

Byrnes came to Los Angeles in 1955 and a few years later hit fame as Kookie, a hip parking attendant who helped LA private detectives solve cases.

His teen idol fame also led to a hit record called “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.