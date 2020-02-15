Springfield community, families gather for volunteer event at Eden Village

The nonprofit that built Eden Village, Gathering Tree, spent months looking for its newest site. Since ground has been broken on its second location, Eden Village co-founder, Linda Brown said they want to get the community involved anyway they can.

That's why the newest Eden Village located on 3155 W. Brower Street, will host a family volunteer event on Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m to noon.

The community volunteer event is for people of all ages. The goal is to get families out and active, while doing good for those around in this tiny community.

Volunteers will be helping with general grounds, clean up, landscaping, and building and staining picnic tables. There is no required time commitment for volunteers. Brown said helpers can come and leave as needed.

Water and snacks will be provided for volunteers. Nate Schlueter with Eden Village said Little Ceasers will also be sponsoring lunch for those who volunteer.