Elderly couple swarmed by Ill. police, handcuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers

A husband and wife from Illinois are upset and shaken after police detained them on suspicion of being armed bank robbers.

Demitri Dugar, 67, and her husband, 86-year-old Ottis Dugar, were on their way to Denny’s from an Oak Park, Illinois, bank when police surrounded them with guns drawn.

The couple was handcuffed and detained for about 40 minutes.

“I really had to think,” said Ottis Dugar, a retired City of Chicago worker and Korean War veteran. "If I would’ve made any false move, they would have started shooting.”

Officers thought the Dugars were armed suspects in a robbery that happened at the bank shortly after they left.

Authorities later admitted it was a case of mistaken identity based on the report of one eyewitness. A bank teller told police they had the wrong suspects.

Demitri Dugar, who was driving at the time of the incident, thinks it should have been obvious the great-grandparents weren’t the bank robbers. She is diabetic, and her husband has glaucoma.

“They asked me who's in the car. I said, ‘My husband.’ … ‘Does he have a gun in the car?’ I said, ‘No, we don't have any guns,’” Demitri Dugar said. “He can't see to drive. And I can't even walk fast, less only run."

Ottis Dugar says a sergeant at the scene apologized. It’s unclear if police ever found the real thieves.

