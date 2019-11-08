Eldon, Mo. man arrested after breaking into store to save mannequins from sex trafficking

Mont Hardcastle is used to seeing interesting things in his line of work.

He's the manager of Marty Byrde's Bar and Grill at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Saturday night, Hardcastle saw something new across the street.

"[It was] suspicious to me in the way that he was acting, running around in front of the boutique, yelling and screaming and banging on the windows."

The boutique, Mi Dream Angels, is an adult store. It has several displays in its windows, including mannequins wearing different styles of lingerie.

"He said that the mannequins were telling him that they needed to be let out or something," Hardcastle recalled.

The man, identified now as James Issac Short, then tried to break into the shop. Hardcastle says he watched him try the door several times.

Then, Short jumped onto the bench and kicked the glass window until it shattered.

"I told my bartender to call the police. Let them know that I'm going to be over there holding this guy for them, that it wasn't a fight," Hardcastle said. "It turned into a little bit of a fight, but it wasn't that way."

Hardcastle says Short was halfway into the store when he pulled him out.

"I had him down on the ground and all he was doing was trying to mule kick me in the back while I was on top of him," Hardcastle said.

Two women then came over and sat on Short's legs until police arrived.

According to court documents, Short caused well over $1,000 in damage, destroying a window, lighting, and a security camera. The owner of the shop told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek she didn’t want to talk about it.

Hardcastle says with his background in security, he had to do something.

"It's somebody's business," Hardcastle said. "I'm not the type of person to stand idly by and watch something happen."

Short is in the Miller County jail facing property damage and burglary charges.