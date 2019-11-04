Election Day 101: What you need to know about Tuesday's election in Missouri

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide several tax issues and one statehouse race.

This November election is light. Many counties do not have anything on the ballot. Click HERE to see county-by-county ballots before heading to the polls.

The Ozarks will only decide one statehouse race Tuesday. Republican Scott Cupps and Democrat Lisa Kalp face off for an open seat in the 158th District. The district covers Barry and Lawrence Counties. The winner succeeds former State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, Governor Parson tapped him to become the state's treasurer.

Springfield voters will see an 1/8th cent sales tax question on the ballot. This renewal pays for the city's transportation improvements. The renewal lasts 20 years. Inside the city, voters will see a 3/4 cent sales tax issue to fully fund the pension Springfield police and firefighters. Voters said yes to a similar question in 2009. That tax did not fully fund the pension.

Voters in the Walnut Grove, Licking and Seymour School Districts will decide tax levy increases to pay for several safety improvements in the district.

Voters in Lebanon, Bolivar, Osceola, Houston and Verona will all decide sales tax issues for improvements inside those cities. Phelps and Barry County votes will see a use tax on the ballot.

Voters in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties will all decide a lodging tax to build a soccer park for the area. The project leaders estimate an additional $75 million in additional visitor spending to the lake area. However, a group hotel owners came out against the tax.

And voters in Cross Timbers will vote on if the city should dissolve.

Polls open at six a.m. They stay open until 7 p.m. Click HERE to see election results Tuesday night.