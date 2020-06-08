Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons'

Two popular “Looney Tunes” characters will no longer have the firearms they have carried for decades.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam do not carry guns in the new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” series on streaming service HBO Max.

Just because the characters are disarmed doesn’t mean you won’t see the cartoon violence synonymous with the animated franchise. There will still be Acme dynamite explosions and other antics.

In a recent short titled “Dynamite Dance,” Fudd uses a scythe to chase Bugs Bunny, who fights back with explosives.