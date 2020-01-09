Emergency management offices monitoring the big changes in our weather

The Office of Emergency Management is monitoring a series of hazards for Greene County. The increasing global tensions combined with a multi-dimensional weather event at the end of this week into the weekend calls for a need to be increasingly aware of personal safety and preparedness.

“Staying aware of your surroundings and abreast of weather reports is key to personal preparedness,” said Larry Woods, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. “Taking time to review your family’s emergency plan and double checking supplies in your emergency kit is a good idea. Because the hazards that face Greene County are quite varied this week, it’s important to implement an ‘all-hazards’ mentality.”

The office suggests these ways to prepare your family for possible hazards:

*Be responsible for your personal safety – including online, at home, and at work. Stay aware of your surroundings and your head out of your phone/mobile devices.

*Review your emergency plan with your family. Have a rally point, phone calling tree and make sure any small children know or have written down your name, address and phone number.

*In the case of flash flooding, remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Your life, and those of the water rescue teams, is worth the extra time to take a safe route.

*Download a weather app to your smartphone for alerts, and make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio at the ready equipped with fresh batteries.

*Consider getting some cash to keep on hand in case of outages where a credit or debit card cannot be processed.

*Keep copies of important paperwork in your family’s emergency kit.

o Have enough shelf stable food for each family member (pets included) for at least 72 hours. This includes diapers, formula, and personal hygiene products.

*Games, coloring books, puzzles or other activities to keep children occupied.

*Sleeping bag or blanket for each family member.

*Pets also need an adequate food and water supply, as well as any medications they may require.