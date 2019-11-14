Emergency responders training also reminder that public needs to join the effort

A tractor-trailer rig flipped on its side and two crashed cars next to it were visible for drivers coming to the Springfield-Branson National Airport on Thursday near the main road entrance.

It wasn't real but it did provide important training for first responders and an important reminder for the rest of us.

We need to do our part to protect our protectors.

The training offered a real-world example of what first responders face on any given day and as a rescue unit from Springfield Fire Station One raced to the mock crash as part of a 19 agency exercise, rescue specialist Jeff Butler explained that on virtually every run emergency vehicles make, they encounter motorists who don't pull over and allow them to pass.

It's a lack of consideration that costs valuable time and could make the difference in life and death.

"It's very important to the victims that we can get there quickly," Butler said. "It does become frustrating because we want to get to where we're going to help people. We see people freeze fairly frequently and not know what to do. People are pulling into the center lanes, veering left and right. Some don't stop at all because they've got their radio turned up. But we need you to pull to the right and stop."

Even if you're approaching an emergency vehicle from the opposite direction you need to pull over as well.

"We may have to use those opposing lanes when lanes in our direction become too congested," Butler explained. "We also approach all intersections with caution because people will fly right through and we could possibly T-bone them and kill them. That's the most dangerous scenario that we come across."

Once they arrive at the accident scene emergency personnel face more dangers as drivers fail to slow down or move over into another lane as required by law.

"Nationwide there's responders struck every day," said Bruce Pettus MoDOT's District Incident Management Coordinator. "This past weekend a fire truck was struck in the St. Louis area. The towing industry loses a wrecker operator at the rate of one-a-week on the average."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson's wife, Teresa, lost her brother Rick Seiner in 2005 when he working as an EMT and died while loading a crash victim into an ambulance.

"He left behind three teenage sons and each and every day something reminds me of my brother," Parson said. "Sometimes it's a siren or an ambulance or a highway patrol car responding to another emergency and that is something that I hope no one ever has to live through."

On Thursday those first repsponders were practicing safety as well as coordinating their teamwork in a collective planning effort to better serve the public.

The exercise starts from the time the call is dispatched and ends when the very last wrecked car has been towed away.

"Patient care, patient transport, securing the scene, fuel spill, hazardous material, vehicle recovery, traffic management," Pettus said in reeling off the objectives in the drill.

"We're working better together," he continued. "We're increasing our safety on the scene. For the motorists we're reducing the time we're on the scene. If we can be safer getting there and safer doing our jobs, work together and also clear the scene more effectively, we're preventing the secondary crashes and we are making a difference in the Springfield area."

So for those who protect us, it's not asking too much for us to protect them.

