Hundreds of businesses support Harmony House's iCARE

Companies throughout the Ozarks took part in the annual iCARE event by Harmony House to raise awareness for domestic abuse. But for some, like Nancy Hayes, it hits close to the heart.

"This is in honor of a friend from high school who was murdered by her husband," said Hayes.

Hayes says before her friend was murdered, her friend was able to get out of the toxic relationship.

"And then he tracked her down and shot her," said Hayes.

Hayes says all she wanted was to get the conversation started about domestic violence. Then once an email saying all proceeds from duct taping their boss at Precision Kelly would go to Harmony House, the discussion flooded the building

"This person's mother was abused, this person was abused themselves, and we have lost friends from this horrible epidemic," said Hayes

And while messing with your boss might be a fun way to raise money, Lee Flood, the man taped to the wall, said domestic violence is not a joke.

Harmony House Development Director, Jared Alexander says adults aren't the only ones who go through trauma from domestic abuse.

"Having these conversations at a very young age with our kids in schools, we have alot of work ahead of us but we know thats the place to start because if we can start that conversation at a young age we know we can start to stop the cycle of violence," said Alexander.

Hayes says the company, Pearson Kelly, raised more than $500 to go to Harmony House.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse, you can find information here:https://www.myharmonyhouse.org/