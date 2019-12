Employees at a hair salon inside Springfield's Battlefield Mall tell KY3 News this is the last day for the business.

Regis Salon will close permanently at 5 p.m.

The company operates several salons around Missouri and Arkansas. As of September 30, the company noted it franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 7,092 worldwide locations. The company also owns SuperCuts and SmartStyle salons. Regis is based out of Minnesota.