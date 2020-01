The Springfield Police Department is looking for Beth Andrews, 51.

Andrews was last seen at a church bible study in the 600 blk. of North Mahn Avenue Tuesday night.

Andrews is 5' 6," 260 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Andrews was dropped off at the bible study and has not been seen since 10:00 Tuesday night.

Police say Andrews suffers from mental illness.

If have seen Andrews call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at t (417) 864-1810.