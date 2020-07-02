Endangered person advisory for missing teen

The Christian County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Highlandville

Thursday night.

Alexis McKnelly, 13, is 5'1", 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a dark t-shirt and navy blue basketball shorts. May be wearing glasses.

McKnelly left her residence on foot after a disagreement with a family member and has not been contacted since. Subject does not have her cell phone.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at (417)-582-1030.