Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen in Springfield, Mo.

The police department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at a house in the 2100 block of North Newton Thursday morning.

Destiny Marie Phil, 18, is 5' 3" orange/brown/blonde hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt with "Alabama Roll Tide" on it.

The police department says Phil suffers from multiple personality disorder, manic depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She also has a diminished mental capacity and is suicidal. She left her home without her medication and is more aggressive towards others when she is not taking her medication.

If you have seen her, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.