Engraved bricks added to Boone County War Memorial in Arkansas

The Boone County War Memorial Association laid new bricks outside the county courthouse in Harrison this morning.

Each brick has the engraving of a soldier who was honorably discharged.

And the War Memorial Association is continually adding more.

The memorial was founded back in 1987, and bricks were installed a few years later.

Nine of the 30 bricks placed Thursday belong to Wayne Cone and his brothers and sister.

Cone served during Vietnam as a U.S. Army aviation veteran and said this moment means a lot to his family. ​

"We can talk about stuff like this that we've done in the family together. I just think it's very important that we remember that people served and died for us to be here today to be able to do this," Cone said.

Each brick costs $25, and you don't have to be from or live in Boone County to get one.

If you're interested in getting a brick for you or a loved one, you can contact the Boone County War Memorial Association at www.facebook.com/groups/292013847624274/