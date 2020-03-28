Essential workers take precautions on the job, inside homes during coronavirus outbreaks

Stay-at-home orders are being issued for many across the Ozarks in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That does not apply to essential workers. Some of those jobs require them to go into other people's homes for work.

Essential workers like H-VAC technicians are exempt from recent stay-at-home orders, and with temperatures rising, so is the number of calls to Air Services Heating and Cooling.

"We're essential to keeping heating and air conditioning and plumbing systems running in the homes and businesses," said general manager Rich Callahan.

Callahan said the company is using a new approach to protect clients and technicians from the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's different," he said.

Staff now have staggered shift start times. Technicians are wearing new gloves on every job and can wear protective masks if they go inside a house.

"Hand sanitizer, lot of hand sanitizer," Callahan said. "We're passing out the Clorox wipes, making them wipe down not only their trucks but their iPad and their equipment every single day."

Realtors are also considered essential and work directly in and out of other people's homes every day.

Rob Bell, president of the Greater Springfield Board of Realtors, said real estate agents are being encouraged to do as much of their work online as possible to limit their exposure.

"Open houses are allowed to happen but are discouraged right now," Bell said.

He said only serious prospective home buyers should be taken to see houses for sale.

"The concern is for the realtors as well as the public," Bell said. "You have to be safe and you have to be smart."

These business men say being "essential" is a blessing, but comes with responsibility.

"We all need to do our part as business owners and companies to not spread the virus," Callahan said.