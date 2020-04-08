Estate, elder law attorneys see increase in power of attorney, living will document calls

The novel coronavirus pandemic has already changed so much about the world we live in, and every day brings more uncertainty.

"People are worried they're going to get sick, and 'what if I can't communicate my decisions, my desires anymore,'" said Lori Rook of Ozarks Elder Law.

Rook said more people are asking about powers of attorney and living wills because of the outbreak.

"This was always something in the back of people's minds that they knew they needed to do, or 'I'll do that later,' Rook added.

Rook said you need one directive for healthcare and another for financial decisions.

"If the person can't communicate, if they don't have the capacity to make the decision, what we see is doctors are going to take any steps they can to preserve life," Rook said. "They're not going to make any drastic decisions. But people are going to be in limbo, things are going to be in limbo."

Under Missouri Law, Powers of Attorney Documents and Wills need to be notarized - which must be done in person. With the state's stay-at-home order in place, Governor Mike Parson made a change on Monday.

"I signed an executive order waiving that requirement," Parson said during his daily briefing. "This will help protect the health and safety of Missourians who wish to execute changes to their important documents."

Those notary visits can now be done over a video conference or a phone call until May 15, unless the executive order is extended.

To expect the unexpected, Rook said its best to be sure everything is squared away.

"Having the ability to talk to somebody who has expertise in that area is very, very important because it's always changing," Rook said.

And if your 18 or older, you're considered an adult in Missouri, so Rook said its a good thing to have these documents now, just in case.