Evangel University professor explains falling oil prices

Global crude oil prices crashed on Monday, falling nearly 25 percent. Evangel University adjunct professor Derek Schmidly says that in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, countries are faced with the tough choice of focusing on healthcare or the economy.

He says China chose healthcare, effectively shutting down their economy in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. That move set a series of events in motion that led the recent crash in oil prices.

"When China shutdown their economy last month, that decreases the demand for oil, and so that drives oil prices down," Schmidly says. "And then you've got countries that are very dependent on the price of oil, like Saudi Arabia and Russia. They're in a desperate need for cash right now, so they're not cutting production, so that drives down the price of oil even more."