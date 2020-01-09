Evangel University president plans to retire in August

Evangel University President Carol A. Taylor, Ph.D., plans to retire after seven years leading the institution.

The university announced Thursday that Taylor plans to retire in August. She will stay on until the university has its next president in place.

“It has been my joy and privilege to serve my alma mater,” says Dr. Taylor. “With the extraordinary work that faculty and staff have done over the past several years and with God’s provision and gracious hand on Evangel, I believe that now is the right time to transition. I’m confident that the university is poised for continued growth with the next leader.”

Taylor is an alumna of both Evangel and the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary.

In her time as president, Evangel University's alumni engagement more than doubled, while donations and grants exceeded $35 million.