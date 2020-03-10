National Home School Basketball Tourney, other events making changes amid coronavirus

With the concern of contracting the coronavirus, large scale events are already being canceled in the Ozarks.

The Springfield Convention Center and Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds are hoping not to cancel events, but they are taking extra precautions.

Tracy Kimberlin, the President of the Springfield Convention Center and Visitors Bureau said canceling large events is a difficult balance. He wants to protect the people who attend, but he also wants to protect the employees who need these events for work.

Kimberlin said coordinators have canceled a few smaller conventions at local hotels, where the attendees were from around the states or international.

The Center for Disease Control says coronavirus is a low risk to the U.S, but the event centers are working on preparedness and prevention.

Next week is the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Tournament.

“There will somewhere be in the neighborhood of 350 teams,” Kimberlin said.

The tournament’s coordinator canceled three point shootout, and the slam dunk contests because it draws large crowds.

“He’s taking other actions as well. No hand shaking. They typically hold hands during a prayer that they do before the game, they are canceling all of that,” Kimberlin said.

The convention center will also post signs encouraging handwashing. Hand sanitizer stations are available at all future events.

The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds has not had a drop in attendance due to coronavirus fears. They are using the many of the same precautions they use during flu season.

For example, deep cleaning the Expo Center, encouraging handwashing, and having hand sanitizer available.

Aaron Owen, the General Manager of Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds, said one big change, is precautions in their concession area.

“If someone comes up and asks for a refill, we do your refill but we want you to throw your cup away in the trash, and then we give you a new cup,” Owen said.

If someone were to contract coronavirus in the Ozarks, it is possible we will see more cancelations of large scale events. Kimberlin and Owen are focusing on preventative measures and encouraging best practices with cleanliness.

If you are sick, do not attend an event. Avoid shaking hands with others. If you are concerned about getting sick, it is best to stay home.