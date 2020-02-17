Ex-Missouri trooper dismisses lawsuits filed after Iowa man's death

A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has dismissed three lawsuits he filed over losing his law enforcement license.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office says Anthony Piercy voluntarily dismissed lawsuits against the patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the department's director. He will receive more than $200,000 in back pay and for agreeing not to be reinstated to the patrol or to protest his peace officer's license being revoked.

Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, died in May 2014 at the Lake of the Ozarks after he fell out of a boat while handcuffed after Piercy arrested him.