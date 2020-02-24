Ex-Monett, Mo. substitute teacher reaches plea agreement in inappropriate contact case

An ex-substitute teacher in Monett, Mo. reached a plea agreement for harassment.

A judge sentenced Loryn Barclay to five years probation.

Barclay was 25-years-old at the time of the crime. Prosecutors charged her with sexual contact with a student. She pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of harassment against a person younger than 17-years old.

Investigators say the contact with the male student happened between November 2016 and January 2017. The investigation started after an anonymous source told the Monett Police Department about the relationship.