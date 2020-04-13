Ex-NFL, Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

Jackson played at the University of Arkansas from 2001-2002 before transferring to Alabama State University.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson "a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk."

