Ex-NFL, Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

Jackson played at the University of Arkansas from 2001-2002 before transferring to Alabama State University.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson "a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk."

 