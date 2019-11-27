Ex-Webster County deputy to go on trial next week accused of sex crimes

An ex-Webster County deputy will go on trial Monday facing charges of child molestation and statutory sodomy.

Brent Grey appeared in court Wednesday.

A judge ruled against his attorneys request to not allow evidence from his iPhone submitted in court. Attorneys for Brent Grey argued whether to allow evidence from an iPhone in the trial. An investigator found the phone in the bottom of Grey's closet. The Missouri State Highway Patrol paid a company to unlock the phone, which contained 1,000 nude photos fo the victim's face superimposed on nude bodies.

The defense asked the court to throw out the iPhone evidence, arguing investigators illegally entered the house when they took the phone. They also argued there were chain of custody concerns, that the phone wasn't in an evidence locker the whole time before it was sent off to be unlocked.

But the prosecution argued the investigator acted in good faith and did get a search warrant.