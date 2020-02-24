Ex-coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse

The former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin sprinted away from reporters and his lawyers after he was sentenced to six months in prison for his role in a college admissions scandal.

Michael Center was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe in a scheme in which prosecutors say parents paid huge sums to get their kids into top universities.

He pleaded guilty last year in Boston’s federal court.

Center cried as he apologized in court to his family and friends.

The judge said Center’s actions undermined the public’s confidence in the admissions process.

