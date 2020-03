Excel Dental in Ozark, Mo. is offering free dental services on Saturday, March 7.

This comes as part of the organization's 1st Annual Free Dental Event.

The first 75 patients will be guaranteed one treatment on Saturday and be served on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Excel Dental.

Patients can choose from cleaning, filling or extraction, but must be at least 18 years old.

