Expert says this is the key to finding Aniah Blanchard

For the second time in weeks, a case has come along that has gripped our community. A teenager disappears in the middle of the night. And experts say nothing is better than having her picture up everywhere.

Aniah Haley Blanchard is missing from Auburn, Ala. (Source: Contributed/WSFA/Gray News)

Tim Miller is the founder and president of Texas EquuSearch based in Houston.

“I think there needs to be fliers posted at every single convenient store, every shopping center, everything,” says Miller.

Even to the point of printing it out and having it with you in your wallet or car.

“And then also her clothing description, you know if she had her purse or anything. Who knows if something was thrown alongside the road and discarded?”

Surveillance video shows Blanchard the day she went missing in black leggings and gray long sleeve tunic. But what Miller thinks is the real key to this case is the picture of the damaged car.

“We tend to remember a vehicle that may have some damage for one reason or another. Somebody out there has seen something and just didn’t think it was important at that time. So the more we keep it out there and keep it in these people’s memories, the better chance there’s going to be a call.”

Experts say you can sometimes spot a person in distress by the way they behave. If your gut tells you something is wrong; trust it. If you see Blanchard, call police and give them your location. Officials warn, though, it might not be safe to engage her if she is with another person.

