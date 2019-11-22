Experts explain hazardous substance decontamination process at Christian County courts building

The Christian County Circuit Court building opened back up Friday.

Everything was decontaminated Thursday night after a woman caused a hazmat situation at the Christian County Courthouse. Police said she took a dangerous substance into the building that sent four deputies to the hospital and caused the evacuation of the building.

Mercy Hospital's decontamination unit was busy Thursday night caring for several Christian County deputies. The deputies got sick when they say 38-year-old Rebecca Hucker tried to get through security and opened her purse.

"At its simplest level, it's truly having them shower," said Mercy safety manager Dennis Martin. "They should be cleaned at the scene and then when they get to us that's a secondary clean."

The shower washed away whatever was left from a dangerous chemical. The building was evacuated and the Springfield Fire Department's hazmat team came in to investigate.

Deputies say Hucker told them the substance inside her purse was meth, but on-site tests came up inconclusive.

"My understanding of it was whatever it was that was there was not enough of it from what they initially collected to determine it being extremely harmful to the people inside," said Springfield Fire Captain Jamie Frieze.

Martin said people who handle hazardous substances are sent through a decontamination shower with staff dressed much like those working the scene Thursday.

"They wear hazmat gear, respirators, barrier suits themselves and they have a process as well," he said.

The team that retrieved the purse from inside the court building went through a similar process before recommending a full cleaning inside.

"​If we use a wet decontamination, which it sounds like we did yesterday, then we would put out a large tarp that would collect anything that would come off of those people," Frieze said. " Then we would collect that water whatever it was that would run off and then it would be disposed of appropriately based off of what the chemical was."

