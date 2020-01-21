Experts say education is key when it comes to having kids and a gun in the house

Seth Gaines is one of the managers at Cherokee Firearms. He says he is a firearm owner and a dad to an 8-year-old girl.

"I started my daughter off early about age 2 or 3 about firearms nothing is taboo in my house," said Gaines.

Gaines says he started teaching her rules regarding gun safety with toys.

"How to not point them at anybody or anything that we are not willing to kill or destroy, always pointing them in a safe direction, keeping your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot, being sure of our target and what's beyond it," said Gaines.

Gaines says customers come in the store all the time asking how they can safely store their guns while they have children in the house. He says there a few options in-store you can purchase like cable locks which are inexpensive.

"Depending on your gun collection there are full-size safes, even if you have just a couple of guns," said Gaines.

Gaines says if you prefer to keep the gun loaded for self-defense there are smaller safes you can buy.

Greene County Sheriffs also offer free gun locks which you can pick up at the Greene County Jail on N. Boonville Ave.