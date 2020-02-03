ON YOUR SIDE: Experts say filing your taxes early is a good idea

Millions of people will be filing their taxes this year, whether it be online or in-person experts says filing early has advantages.

"Tax time always stresses people out and it does eliminate that," said Kelly Ball.

Kelly Ball is an agent at an accounting business in Highlandville. He says business has begun to pick up for tax season. Ball says filing early allows time for people who owe money to be able to come up with it, all money owed is due by April 15.

He also says it can help protect you from identity thieves.

"If you prepare it and put your identity like your driving license information on the tax return they know this is your return versus somebody else taking your social security number and filing fraudulent information on the return to potentially get a refund," said Ball.

Ball also recommends speaking with friends and family for recommendations of a reputable tax business before filing.

The last day to file your taxes is Wednesday, April 15.