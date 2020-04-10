Teachers, psychologists discuss importance of talking to kids about the coronavirus

Right now, some parents are struggling with the idea of how or if they should discuss the coronavirus pandemic with their children.

Teachers and psychologists are saying having that discussion is a good idea.

Chris Mostyn teaches art to middle schoolers in Springfield. With schools being closed for weeks, he has turned to virtual learning.

Mostyn encourages his students to journal about their time at home during a global pandemic.

"What is it like as a 7th grade, African-American student, living in the middle of the country where we have not been hit as hard as some of the bigger countries?" said, Mostyn.

Some students are not only writing a journal in the art class, but also history class.

"Titled COVID-19 journal, students are documenting what's happening in the news, what's happening among their communities, and within their family. They can do it through video, pictures, and text," said Laura Mooney, a Social Studies teacher at Cherokee Middle School.

Mostyn and Mooney agree that you should talk about the pandemic with your kids, but psychologists are also encouraging parents to talk to their children about the virus.

"As long as you're making sure you are tailoring it to their developmental age," said Dr. Brittany Pratt.

Dr. Brittany Pratt is a psychologist at Burrell Health. She says you can use more detail about the virus for teenagers versus a younger child.

"The younger children are not looking for information even if you get the why, why, why questions; what they are looking for is reassurance. They want to make sure that their sad feelings are okay to have. The best thing to do is to follow the child's lead, what do you know about it, what questions do you have about it," said Dr. Pratt.

Even though both teachers and psychologists agree that right now is a tough time for everyone, they say we will get through this together.

"Nobody expects parents to be perfect right now, nobody knows expects you to know how to do all of this and you don't have to do it alone," said Dr. Pratt.