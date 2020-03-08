Local experts warn of scams as wedding season nears

Dresses of every color, shape, and size were on display at Normans Bridal Shoppe.

Brides are shopping in hopes of finding the perfect dress.

"I'm getting married in 6 1/2 months to the man of my dreams that God placed in my life," said Dasha Rhoten.

Rhoten got engaged in February, she plans to get married at her church in North Springfield.

"I am very excited obviously, he is an amazing person, he makes me a better person," said Rhoten.

"For many people, this is an experience that is going to happen once in their lives and it's going to be the best day in their lives," said Stephanie Garland.

Stephanie Garland, with the Better Business Bureau of Springfield, says there are things to watch out for when shopping for your wedding.

"If they never have an address listed where you can't tell specifically where that person is going to be specifically based, if you can't pull up a warehouse or if you pull up the about page and it seems to be very blank, it'll look like the website isn't very detailed, we found that a lot of scammers leave that page blank," said Garland.

Garland says you should do your research before spending any money, including gathering input from friends and family.

Rhoten agrees.

"Sit down and listen to your family instead of making certain budgeting decisions, they are very helpful," said Rhoten.

If you would like to check out the credibility of a business in the Ozarks, you can head over to the Better Business Bureau website for more information.