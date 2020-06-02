EXPOSURE LIST: Christian County health leaders share information on 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Christian County Health Department released information about potential COVID-19 community exposures in Nixa and Ozark.

The county identified four new cases. The county reports a total of 31 total cases. And of those, six cases are considered active.

Two of the newly reported cases are considered to be community spread due to investigators not identifying a link to a positive case. Investigators have identified four places of potential exposure within the community.

Locations:

• Monday, May 25: Price Cutter in Nixa (2-3: p.m.)

• Thursday, May 28: Walgreens in Nixa late afternoon for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

• Saturday, May 30: Walmart in Ozark for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

• Sunday, May 31: ALDI in Nixa for approximately 30 minutes (no specific time given)

The health department considers anyone visiting the four locations as low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but you should monitor for symptoms. The symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or

diarrhea. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you have symptoms develop.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.

Christian County Health Department would like to remind the community about the free COVID-19 testing opportunity that is open to any individual with a Missouri residency. The free testing site will be located at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave, Springfield, Missouri on June

4th and 5th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days. You do not have to have symptoms and you do not have to be a resident of Greene County to receive the free COVID-19 testing. The test that is being offered is a PCR test that identifies active COVID-19 infection. Interested participants are

highly encouraged to pre-register. To register online, please visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. To pre-register by phone, please call Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. The health department highly encourages Christian County residents to participate in this free COVID-19

testing event.