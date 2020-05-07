Extra linemen help to restore power in Howell County, Mo. following Monday's storms

Those powerful storms earlier this week left thousands across the Ozarks without power and hundreds remain in the dark as of Thursday night.

Some people in the Willow Springs area were without power for only a few hours, while others just got power back Thursday afternoon.

"Mother Nature really flexed her muscles. She took these mature trees and laid them over in the middle of the roads. She laid them over in our right-aways. She snapped over 150 poles and took down our power lines," Howell-Oregon Electric Co-op CEO and General Manager Dan Singletary told KY3.

The straight-line winds knocked out power to 6,000 Howell-Oregon Electric Co-op customers.

Eric Strain lost power during the storm and just got it back around 4 pm Thursday afternoon.

"Back to primitive times," Strain exclaimed.

Strain had to throw out some food and put other food in coolers.

"It got to the point where I had to use my car and inverter to power at least one light at night. Otherwise it was candles and flashlights and that kind of stuff," Strain added.

With so many outages, help has come in from other co-ops in Missouri and Arkansas.

"We have got probably 90 people that have come in to help us," Singletary explained.

32 crews, made up of lineman, right-away crews and engineers are working around the clock to bring power back to everyone.

Strain says the first thing he wants to do is turn his TV on and get food back in his fridge.

He says he won't take power for granted again and appreciates the work crews are doing.

"I think it's phenomenal, given the workload they've had and the relative number of people they've had to do it, he said. They've really knocked it out and they really did a great job."

"On behalf of our members, just thank them for coming and helping us. There is going to come a time that another Co-op is going to need help and we're going to go," Singletary stated.