FAFSA Frenzy helps students get financial aid they need

Filling out the FAFSA can be overwhelming for students and their parents, especially if it's the first time you've done it.

That's why FAFSA Frenzys are happening all over the state to assist students so they can make their dreams of college a reality.

Thursday night Ozark Technical Community College invites students to stop by and get help filling out the paperwork from volunteers and financial advisors.

The event takes place at the Information Commons West building from 5 pm-7 pm.