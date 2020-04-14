FDA Warning: Warsaw, Mo. mother shares story of son's disability from popular allergy medication

When Gabriel Orton was just a year-and-a-half old, he had severe allergy symptoms; a cough, runny nose, and a lot of sinus problems.

"We had gone back and forth to the doctor, and at that time, they had suggested Gabriel start Singulair," said Jodi Orton, Gabriel's mother.

Singulair and its generic version treat asthma and allergies. According to the FDA, there were nearly 9.3 million Americans on the medication in 2018. 2.3 million were children younger than 17-year-old.

"By the time Gabriel was five, we were having issues with bed-wetting. That didn't seem to want to go away," Orton said.

In the next two years, Gabriel's behaviors got worse.

He became aggressive, refused to go to school, and was showing signs of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

A visit to a pediatric respiratory doctor was a turning point.

"This pediatric pulmonologist said you need to take him off that drug right now," Orton recalled.

Gabriel spent nearly a year in bed, pulled his hair out, became anorexic, and attempted suicide twice by age seven.

"He had severe ticks and Tourette's type syndromes, which he still has today. He was terrified of the world," Orton said.

Orton finally got some answers on what was causing her son's troubles: Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, or PANS.

Orton says she's part of an online support group with nearly 11,000 parents of children going through this.

The group helped push the FDA to issue a warning after a study into Singulair. .

The warning is now on the box, and the FDA is recommending doctors use it as a last resort..

Orton thinks it's a good first step.

"I think it needs to be gone," Orton said. For the FDA to say this should be the very last course of action, not the first, and you need weigh the benefits with the costs. There is no benefit if the cost is death."

Orton says her son has never fully recovered, and after winning an appeal, is now the first child to receive social security disability because of PANS.

Orton said she is open to helping parents in similar situations, and can be reached via email at osalpaca@outlook.com.

