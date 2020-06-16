FDA cautions pet owners about spreading coronavirus in new video

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets. (Source: FDA via CNN)

House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

In a new YouTube video, the FDA says that cats and ferrets are the pets most susceptible to COVID-19, but dogs can catch it too.

In the video, the FDA also recommends you avoid dog parks for the time being.

The six-foot social distancing rule is recommended for leashed animals as well.

The FDA suggests that if you get sick with coronavirus, you might consider getting a pet sitter, if possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of infected cats and dogs has been low, but they would like to keep it that way.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.