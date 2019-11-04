FEMA safe room donated to fire station in Harrison, Ark.

Harrison Fire Station 3 didn’t always provide the best shelter from severe storms.

"It rattles and pops and sometimes you think it's going to go with the storm," said Harrison Fire Division Chief of Operations Dean Deterts.

The station is on a hill by the airport and exposed in Boone County.

"The winds out here seem to be more severe than they do maybe down in town or at different locations," Deterts said. "There was a concern out here for the safety of the crew."

So people in the city decided to step in with donations for a storm shelter inside the fire station.

The shelter cost around $4,300. It can fit up to six people. Although the safe room is small, it's going to give more protection than a building with a metal roof.

"It gives the crews out here a place to go, so they can have shelter to let the storm pass. So they're able to go out and perform their duties and provide the citizens of Harrison with the job they do," Deterts said.

That way the heroes who work tirelessly to help people affected by severe storms will hopefully not need saving themselves.

And firefighters said they are extremely grateful to the community for providing the shelter for their station.