FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks through Saturday night.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. In Missouri, it includes Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo.), Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney and Vernon Counties. In Arkansas it includes Benton (Ark.), Boone, Carroll, Madison, Newton (Ark.), and Washington Counties.

Besides a tornado threat, this storm system is packing a punch with heavy wind, rain and hail.

Stay ahead of these storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App while on-the-go.