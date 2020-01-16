FIRST ALERT: National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory into Friday

Prepare for the possibility of icy roads in the Ozarks Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Ozarks. The advisory lasts from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday. The counties include Barton, Bates, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team predicts a light mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Freezing rain accumulations could total around a tenth of an inch of ice.

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App for latest forecasts and alerts.

