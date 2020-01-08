FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash Flood Watch issued throughout the Ozarks ahead of Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the Ozarks from Friday morning through late Friday night.

In southwest Missouri, the watch includes Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster, and Wright.

The National Weather Service says widespread moderate to heavy rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected. NWS says rainfall will lead to an increased risk for flash flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams, and low water crossings.

