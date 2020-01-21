FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for northern Arkansas

Winter weather is returning again to the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several northern Arkansas counties from Wednesday at 6 a.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. The counties include Baxter, Benton (Ark.), Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton (Ark.), Searcy and Washington Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for sleet, snow and freezing rain. Up to a quarter-of-an inch or ice and an inch of snow is possible. Expect roads to worsen through night.

