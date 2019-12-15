FIRST ALERT WEATHER: National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties near the Lake of the Ozarks.

It lasts until 6 p.m. Monday. It includes Benton (Mo.), Camden, Hickory, Maries, Miller, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon Counties.

The biggest impact in this area is snow. The First Alert Weather Team is predicting anywhere from three inches to a half-a-foot of snow. Travel impacts could last through Monday in that area.

