Ready for a winter weather blast?

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Ozarks Monday. The advisory lasts through 6 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

